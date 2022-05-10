Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISA Director Lt Gen Robert J. Skinner Visit to DTRA [Image 2 of 2]

    DISA Director Lt Gen Robert J. Skinner Visit to DTRA

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Sunghee Chon 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA’s Director hosted Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, the Director of DISA and the Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network.
    Ms. Rebecca K.C. Hersman, Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, 10–05-2022.
    Portions of this image were masked for security reasons.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DISA Director Lt Gen Robert J. Skinner Visit to DTRA [Image 2 of 2], by Sunghee Chon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

