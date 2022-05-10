DISA Director Lt Gen Robert J. Skinner Visit to DTRA

DTRA’s Director hosted Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, the Director of DISA and the Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network.
Ms. Rebecca K.C. Hersman, Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, 10–05-2022.
Portions of this image were masked for security reasons.
