    092722-A-SO154-886 [Image 3 of 3]

    092722-A-SO154-886

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    From Left, Command Sgt. Maj. John A. Blyler, 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kubat, mentor and friend, Staff Sgt. Levi J. Miller, a drill sergeant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier watch as Miller uses a noncommissioned officer’s saber to slash a cake during after his induction ceremony into the Fort Jackson Victory Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. The ceremony was held at the Soldier Support Institute Sept. 27 and was attended by his leadership, peers, Family members and friends.

