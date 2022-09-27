092722-A-SO154-835

Staff Sgt. Levi J. Miller, a drill sergeant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, leads his leadership and peers in the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer during his Sergeant Audie Murphy Club induction Sept. 27. The ceremony was held at the Soldier Support Institute and attended by his leadership, peers, Family members and friends.
Sergeant Audie Murphy Club inducts newest member
