Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    090722-A-SO154-801 [Image 1 of 3]

    090722-A-SO154-801

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Mark E. Huhtanen, Fort Jackson’s deputy commanding officer, places the Sergeant Audie Murphy Award medallion around Staff Sgt. Levi J. Miller, a drill sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, signifying his induction into the Fort Jackson Victory Chapter of the club Sept. 27. The ceremony was held at the Soldier Support Institute auditorium and was attended by Miller’s leadership, wife, coworkers, friends and fellow chapter members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7452808
    VIRIN: 090722-A-SO154-801
    Resolution: 3044x2018
    Size: 656.88 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 090722-A-SO154-801 [Image 3 of 3], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    090722-A-SO154-801
    092722-A-SO154-835
    092722-A-SO154-886

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club inducts newest member

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Sgt. Audie Murphy Club
    TRADOC
    SAMC
    SAMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT