090722-A-SO154-801

Col. Mark E. Huhtanen, Fort Jackson’s deputy commanding officer, places the Sergeant Audie Murphy Award medallion around Staff Sgt. Levi J. Miller, a drill sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, signifying his induction into the Fort Jackson Victory Chapter of the club Sept. 27. The ceremony was held at the Soldier Support Institute auditorium and was attended by Miller’s leadership, wife, coworkers, friends and fellow chapter members.

