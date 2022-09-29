Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers from USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) participate in beach clean up

    Volunteers from USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) participate in beach clean up

    GREECE

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220929-N-AH609-1003-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 29, 2022) Sailors from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyer USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), homeported in Norfolk, Va., participate in a community outreach event in Chania, Crete, Sept. 29. 2022. The volunteers collected a large amount of trash from Kalathas Beach and their efforts greatly contributed to the local authorities' continued efforts to preserve the scenic environment. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers from USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) participate in beach clean up [Image 4 of 4], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

