Volunteers from USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) participate in beach clean up

220929-N-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 29, 2022) Sailors from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyer USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), homeported in Norfolk, Va., participate in a community outreach event in Chania, Crete, Sept. 29. 2022. The volunteers collected a large amount of trash from Kalathas Beach and their efforts greatly contributed to the local authorities' continued efforts to preserve the scenic environment. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

