Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay [Image 6 of 8]

    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 01, 2022)

    Ionnis Shopis, a service member with the Hellenic Air Force’s 115th Combat Wing, participates in a 3-kilometer kayak as part of the 19th Annual Eco-Challenge event organized by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s MWR on Oct. 1, 2022. Eco-Challenge is an outdoor sports competition held across the Akrotiri Peninsula that is designed to build camaraderie and strengthen the U.S. relationship with NATO and Hellenic military partners. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7452556
    VIRIN: 221001-N-EM691-1300
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay
    19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT