19th Annual Eco-Challenge at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 01, 2022)



Cmdr. Margrette Moore, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Souda Bay, participates in a 10.4-kilometer hike as part of the 19th Annual Eco-Challenge event organized by Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s MWR on Oct. 1, 2022. Eco-Challenge is an outdoor sports competition held across the Akrotiri Peninsula that is designed to build camaraderie and strengthen the U.S. relationship with NATO and Hellenic military partners. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

