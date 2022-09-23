Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Odin J. Klug (right), commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Angela Sweeney (left), pet Military Working Dog Diego after Dog Bite Training on Sept. 23, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

