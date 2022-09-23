Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 6]

    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Odin J. Klug (right), commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, stands with Master-at-Arms 1st Class Angela Sweeney (left), and Military Working Dog Diego after Dog Bite Training on Sept. 23, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 08:24
    Photo ID: 7452543
    VIRIN: 220923-N-EM691-1149
    Resolution: 3487x5231
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay
    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay
    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay
    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay
    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay
    Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT