Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 23, 2022) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Angela Sweeney and Military Working Dog Diego train on the softball field onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, on Sept. 23, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

