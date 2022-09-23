NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 23, 2022) - Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, dons the training bite suit with the assistance of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kenneth Reynolds before participating in Dog Bite Training on Sept. 23, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 08:24 Photo ID: 7452539 VIRIN: 220923-N-EM691-1090 Resolution: 3219x2146 Size: 1.59 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dog Bite Training at NSA Souda Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.