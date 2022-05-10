MCIPAC Commanding General presents 2021 Marine Corps Civilian Firefighter of the Year award

Kaito Kyan, left, a firefighter with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, the commanding general of MCIPAC, after an award ceremony at Camp Foster Fire Station, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Kyan received the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Civilian Firefighter of the Year award after being nominated by his peers for his accomplishments, professionalism, discipline, and core values. He has earned two advanced firefighting certifications, learned English as a second language, and served as a mentor for firefighters across Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

