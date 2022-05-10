Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Commanding General presents 2021 Marine Corps Civilian Firefighter of the Year award [Image 5 of 11]

    MCIPAC Commanding General presents 2021 Marine Corps Civilian Firefighter of the Year award

    CAMP FOSTER FIRE STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Staff members of Marine Corps Installations Pacific and MCIPAC Fire and Emergency Services personnel pose for a group photo during an award ceremony at Camp Foster Fire Station, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Kyan received the 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Civilian Firefighter of the Year award after being nominated by his peers for his accomplishments, professionalism, discipline, and core values. He has earned two advanced firefighting certifications, learned English as a second language, and served as a mentor for firefighters across Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC Commanding General presents 2021 Marine Corps Civilian Firefighter of the Year award [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    USMC
    Firefighter of the Year 
    MCIPAC F&ES

