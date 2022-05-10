221005-N-LI114-2106 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:18
|Photo ID:
|7452334
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-LI114-2106
|Resolution:
|6971x3980
|Size:
|815.02 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
