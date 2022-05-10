221005-N-LI114-2106 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:18 Photo ID: 7452334 VIRIN: 221005-N-LI114-2106 Resolution: 6971x3980 Size: 815.02 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 26 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.