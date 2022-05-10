USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night

221005-N-LI114-2070 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, approaches a steam-powered catapult on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 Location: SEA OF JAPAN