USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night

221005-N-LI114-2054 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Logan Doherty, from Detroit, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

