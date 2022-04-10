Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bunker Hill Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4]

    Bunker Hill Underway Replenishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    221004-N-YV347-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors stand by to refuel the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment at sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Bunker Hill
    underway replenishment
    U.S. Navy
    cruiser
    CSG11

