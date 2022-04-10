Bunker Hill Underway Replenishment

221004-N-YV347-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors stand by to refuel the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment at sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

