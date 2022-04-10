221004-N-YV347-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors stand by to refuel the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment at sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7452282
|VIRIN:
|221004-N-YV347-1085
|Resolution:
|1429x953
|Size:
|208.43 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bunker Hill Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS
