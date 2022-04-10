Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bunker Hill Combat Information Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Bunker Hill Combat Information Center

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    221004-N-YV347-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors stand watch in the combat information center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Bunker Hill
    U.S. Navy
    cruiser
    CSG11

