221004-N-YV347-1096 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) conducts a replenishment at sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 01:05 Photo ID: 7452278 VIRIN: 221004-N-YV347-1096 Resolution: 1431x954 Size: 306.07 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.