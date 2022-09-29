Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Andersen AFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizeth Martinez, 36th Force Support Squadron food service accountant, poses for a portrait photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 29, 2022. Martinez celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated between Sept. 15-Oct. 15. This is a time to recognize the impact that Hispanic community has had on the United States in the past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    This work, Andersen AFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Andersen AFB
    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    Team Andersen

