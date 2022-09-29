Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    Andersen AFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lizeth Martinez, 36th Force Support Squadron food service accountant, works on an accounting spreadsheet at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 29, 2022. During her childhood, Martinez learned valuable life skills, like having a strong work ethic, that she attributes to her parents and heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    This work, Andersen AFB celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

