    KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3 [Image 3 of 10]

    KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3

    PHILIPPINES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Stephen Gay, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator, with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, launches a Stalker XE-25 during KAMANDAG 6 in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Gay is a native of Vidalia, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

