Fort McCoy workforce members participate in an Operation Excellence training session Oct. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Operation Excellence is part of Army Installation Management Command's Service Culture Campaign. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7451737
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-OK556-279
|Resolution:
|5597x3731
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy holds Operation Excellence workforce development course in leader, talent management [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy holds Operation Excellence workforce development course in leader, talent management
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT