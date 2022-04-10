U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America's workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 16:53 Photo ID: 7451486 VIRIN: 221004-F-BD983-1194 Resolution: 4914x3352 Size: 1002.84 KB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.