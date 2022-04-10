U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America's workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 16:53
|Photo ID:
|7451485
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-BD983-1191
|Resolution:
|4935x3180
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
