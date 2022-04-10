Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation [Image 1 of 3]

    Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation is on display inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America's workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7451484
    VIRIN: 221004-F-BD983-1185
    Resolution: 5118x3382
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation
    Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation
    Leadership signs National Disability Employment Awareness Month proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition"
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT