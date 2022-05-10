Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army cuts Soldier wait time for Unit Award wear

    Army cuts Soldier wait time for Unit Award wear

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Unit awards include the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), Valorous Unit Award (VUA), Meritorious Unit Citation (MUC) and the Army Superior Unit Award (ASUA).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7450910
    VIRIN: 221005-O-SX965-766
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 829.71 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army cuts Soldier wait time for Unit Award wear, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army cuts Soldier wait time for Unit Award wear

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unit Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT