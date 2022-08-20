220820-N-ZV473-1225 (NORFOLK, Va.) Aug. 20, 2022 US Naval Officers stand on the Norfolk Tides baseball field during the Tides Navy Night ceremony Aug. 20, 2022. Navy Night is an annual event with special guests from the US Navy participating in opening ceremonies. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7450904
|VIRIN:
|220820-N-ZV473-1225
|Resolution:
|4561x3258
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Norfolk Tides Celebrate the Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT