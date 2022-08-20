The Norfolk Tides Celebrate the Navy

220820-N-ZV473-1220 (NORFOLK, Va.) Aug. 20, 2022 Navy color guard members stand on the Norfolk Tides baseball field before the Tides Navy Night ceremony Aug. 20, 2022. Navy Night is an annual event with special guests from the US Navy participating in opening ceremonies. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant)

