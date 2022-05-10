GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 5, 2022) - Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Jason J. Williamson signed the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation in Ross Theater before taking a photo with Great Lakes base leadership. The concept of Domestic Violence Awareness Month began as a "Day of Unity" in October 1981, and soon after evolved into an entire week. In 1987, the first monthly observance took place. Two years later Congress passed a law officially designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7450722
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-CC785-824
|Resolution:
|3910x1685
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT