    Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 5, 2022) - Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Jason J. Williamson signed the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation in Ross Theater before taking a photo with Great Lakes base leadership. The concept of Domestic Violence Awareness Month began as a "Day of Unity" in October 1981, and soon after evolved into an entire week. In 1987, the first monthly observance took place. Two years later Congress passed a law officially designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7450722
    VIRIN: 221005-N-CC785-824
    Resolution: 3910x1685
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Great Lakes
    DVAM

