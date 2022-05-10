Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 5, 2022) - Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Jason J. Williamson signed the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation in Ross Theater before taking a photo with Great Lakes base leadership. The concept of Domestic Violence Awareness Month began as a "Day of Unity" in October 1981, and soon after evolved into an entire week. In 1987, the first monthly observance took place. Two years later Congress passed a law officially designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

