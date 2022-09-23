Fairchild hosts Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, for a base visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, September 23, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson toured one of Fairchild’s Real-Time Information in Cockpit (RTIC) equipped KC-135s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 10:54
|Photo ID:
|7450693
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-XR671-1011
|Resolution:
|5883x3914
|Size:
|471.75 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Jacobson Visits Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
