    Lt. Gen. Jacobson Visits Fairchild AFB [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Jacobson Visits Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fairchild hosts Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, for a base visit at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, September 23, 2022. During his visit, Jacobson toured one of Fairchild’s Real-Time Information in Cockpit (RTIC) equipped KC-135s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 10:54
    Photo ID: 7450693
    VIRIN: 220923-F-XR671-1011
    Resolution: 5883x3914
    Size: 471.75 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jacobson Visits Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    KC-135
    commander
    visit
    RTIC

