AE3 Wolfe Reunites with Family Following Deployment

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Benjamin Wolfe, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 kisses his infant daughter as VP-8 returns to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022. VP-8 is returning from a six month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72 and U.S, Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

