    JACKSONVILLE, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    221004-N-CR843-0346
    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Benjamin Wolfe, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 kisses his infant daughter as VP-8 returns to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022. VP-8 is returning from a six month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72 and U.S, Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7450600
    VIRIN: 221005-N-CR843-0346
    Resolution: 2736x1826
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AE3 Wolfe Reunites with Family Following Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PS8 #NASJAX #Homecoming

