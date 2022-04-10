JBA commander signs Fire Prevention Week proclamation

Joint Base Andrews leaders and 316th Mission Support Group personnel pose for a group photo following the signing of a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 4, 2022. From Oct. 9 - Oct. 15, JBA will host events such as a fire truck parade and a fire station open house and barbeque to raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities across JBA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
