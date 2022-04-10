JBA commander signs Fire Prevention Week proclamation

A 316th Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck extinguishes a fire during the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 4, 2022. The Department of Defense and JBA observe the second week in October as Fire Prevention Week to highlight fire safety awareness and to educate families, students and communities across JBA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

