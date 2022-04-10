Timothy Williams, 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief to fire prevention, holds a proclamation to designate the second week of October as Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 4, 2022. The Department of Defense and JBA observe the second week in October as Fire Prevention Week to highlight fire safety awareness and to educate families, students and communities across JBA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:40 Photo ID: 7450594 VIRIN: 221004-F-BC346-1177 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 600.22 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA commander signs Fire Prevention Week proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.