JBA commander signs Fire Prevention Week proclamation

Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, speaks with Col. Graham Auten, 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron commander, before the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 4, 2022. From Oct. 9 - Oct. 15, JBA will host events such as a fire truck parade and a fire station open house and barbeque to raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities across JBA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
