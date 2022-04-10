Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA commander signs Fire Prevention Week proclamation [Image 1 of 5]

    JBA commander signs Fire Prevention Week proclamation

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, speaks with Col. Graham Auten, 316th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron commander, before the Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 4, 2022. From Oct. 9 - Oct. 15, JBA will host events such as a fire truck parade and a fire station open house and barbeque to raise fire safety awareness and educate families, students and communities across JBA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    JBA
    FireSafety
    FirePrevention
    AFHeritage
    FirePreventionMonth

