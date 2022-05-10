Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda vists III Marine Expeditionary Force

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr., commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda, commanding general of Ground Component Command, render a salute at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. The two leaders met during a III MEF and GCC Bi-Monthly sync to strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)
