    Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda vists III Marine Expeditionary Force

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr., commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda, commanding general of Ground Component Command, render a salute at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. The two leaders met during a III MEF and GCC Bi-Monthly sync to strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Tadao Maeda vists III Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    III MEF
    Lt. Gen. Bierman

