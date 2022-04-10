U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conquer the six vault obstacle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022. The troop conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 03:34
|Photo ID:
|7450223
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-RG158-0170
|Resolution:
|6842x4561
|Size:
|17.55 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
