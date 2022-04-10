Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Obstacle Course [Image 8 of 10]

    B-Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Obstacle Course

    GERMANY

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, negotiates the weaver obstacle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022. The troop conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 03:34
    Photo ID: 7450216
    VIRIN: 221004-A-RG158-0141
    Resolution: 6726x4484
    Size: 14.84 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin

