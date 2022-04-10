U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conquers the balance beam Tarzan obstacle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022. The troop conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 03:34 Photo ID: 7450213 VIRIN: 221004-A-RG158-0107 Resolution: 2966x4449 Size: 6.17 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Obstacle Course [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.