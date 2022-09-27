Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors conduct Hot Pit refuel at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, currently deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, prepares for take-off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Sept. 27, 2022. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors conduct Hot Pit refuel at Spangdahlem, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

