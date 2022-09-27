F-22 Raptors conduct Hot Pit refuel at Spangdahlem

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, currently deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland, prepares for take-off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Sept. 27, 2022. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

