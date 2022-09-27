Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve asked Airmen of Hispanic heritage from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve:

    Master Sgt. Jorge Salgado is of Mexican descent from Miami, Florida, and is the Alpha Flight flight chief for the 39th Security Forces Squadron. His daily duties include leading his troops, conducting emergency law enforcement, and protecting the resources and personnel of Incirlik Air Base.

    When asked why he served, Salgado stated, “I serve for my country and my family, for the last 18 years I have served in the Air Force as a Security Forces leader, and I will continue to serve because I love what I do as an Airmen.”

    He loves what he does here at Incirlik Air Base and as Alpha Flight's flight chief and is thankful for the opportunity. “I enjoy the overall experience that the Military has provided for my family.”

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Turkey Hispanic Heritage Month

