Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve asked Airmen of Hispanic heritage from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve:



Master Sgt. Jorge Salgado is of Mexican descent from Miami, Florida, and is the Alpha Flight flight chief for the 39th Security Forces Squadron. His daily duties include leading his troops, conducting emergency law enforcement, and protecting the resources and personnel of Incirlik Air Base.



When asked why he served, Salgado stated, “I serve for my country and my family, for the last 18 years I have served in the Air Force as a Security Forces leader, and I will continue to serve because I love what I do as an Airmen.”



He loves what he does here at Incirlik Air Base and as Alpha Flight's flight chief and is thankful for the opportunity. “I enjoy the overall experience that the Military has provided for my family.”

