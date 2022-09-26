Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve asked Airmen of Hispanic heritage from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve:

    Staff Sgt. Ashley Segovia is from Houston, Texas, and her family background is Honduran and Salvadoran. She serves as a 39th Medical Group Commander Support Staff technician and she oversees approximately 200 personnel.
    When asked why she serves, Segovia stated, “I serve because I honestly love my job and I enjoy helping out people.”

    Segovia also chose to join to fulfill her educational goals and obtain a degree, but the Air Force has given her much more. “I came in wanting to obtain a higher education. So far the Air Force has not only allowed me to continue school, but I got the chance to meet countless people with different stories from all over the world.”

    Throughout her time, Segovia appreciates the many things she’s learned while serving, “The Air Force has taught me countless things, and I plan to continue to meet new people and enjoy what I have found to be a passion; help out those who need it.”

    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Turkey Hispanic Heritage Month

