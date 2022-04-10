Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 11 of 11]

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall

    MATLACHA ISLES, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, assigned to the South Atlantic Division, visits Coast Guard members staged in Matlacha Isles, Florida to assist the people of the Pine Island community, who were stranded due to Hurricane Ian on Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard transferred over 700 people and 60 pets and essential goods to the island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 21:28
    Photo ID: 7449910
    VIRIN: 221004-G-YT956-259
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: MATLACHA ISLES, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jamie Mealor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall
    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    District 7
    storm22
    Hurricane Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT