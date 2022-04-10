Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall

U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, assigned to the South Atlantic Division, visits Coast Guard members staged in Matlacha Isles, Florida to assist the people of the Pine Island community, who were stranded due to Hurricane Ian on Oct. 4, 2022. The Coast Guard transferred over 700 people and 60 pets and essential goods to the island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Location: MATLACHA ISLES, FL, US