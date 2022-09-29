Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SFS Airman and his K-9 partner [Image 4 of 6]

    56th SFS Airman and his K-9 partner

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Bolanos, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, patrols in his vehicle Sept. 29, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Military working dogs and their handlers routinely patrol around bases while conducting detection sweeps at various locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 19:28
    Photo ID: 7449853
    VIRIN: 220929-F-VE235-1190
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, 56th SFS Airman and his K-9 partner [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke AFB
    K-9
    Defender
    56th SFS

