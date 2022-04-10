Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Cole Meiers 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Competitors representing U.S. Army Forces Command load a Carl Gustav M4 recoilless rifle during the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition, held on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition succeeds the Army Best Warrior Competition and extends the competing element from the individual level to the squad level, as Soldiers never fight alone. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cole Meiers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 19:33
    Photo ID: 7449817
    VIRIN: 221004-A-YC347-076
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cole Meiers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PAO
    Public Affairs
    ComCam
    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT