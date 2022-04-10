U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022

Competitors representing U.S. Army Forces Command load a Carl Gustav M4 recoilless rifle during the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition, held on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition succeeds the Army Best Warrior Competition and extends the competing element from the individual level to the squad level, as Soldiers never fight alone. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cole Meiers)

