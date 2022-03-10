Debris remains in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7449803
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-JU815-246
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ian debris on Fort Myers Beach [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Grace Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
