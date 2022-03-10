Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian debris on Fort Myers Beach [Image 5 of 5]

    Hurricane Ian debris on Fort Myers Beach

    FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Maj. Grace Geiger 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Debris remains in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 18:58
    Photo ID: 7449803
    VIRIN: 221003-A-JU815-246
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian debris on Fort Myers Beach [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Grace Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    storm
    debris
    Fort Myers Beach
    Ian
    Hurricane Ian

