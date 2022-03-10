A Soldier enjoys a meal that has two sources of whole grains: corn and whole wheat pasta. Adding additional servings of whole grain into one’s diet can be simple and delicious.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7449723 VIRIN: 221003-A-QU626-001 Resolution: 600x400 Size: 0 B Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Whole grains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.