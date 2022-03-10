Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park [Image 54 of 59]

    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown with fall colors Oct. 3, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 16:58
    Photo ID: 7449595
    VIRIN: 221003-A-OK556-633
    Resolution: 4608x2592
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park
    2022 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    fall colors
    Commemorative Area
    Equipment Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT